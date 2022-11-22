Karl Bulla: The Russian Empire’s main PHOTO chronicler

This photographer is dubbed the ‘father of Russian photo reporting’. He left more than 200 incredible photos that encapsulate the life and people of a country that no longer exists.

Today, anyone who owns a smartphone can fancy themselves a documentary photographer, capturing the surrounding reality with a simple tap on their phone. Karl Bulla at the end of the 19th century, meanwhile, had to carry around a tremendous amount of heavy equipment.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

St. Petersburg chronicles

Karl Oswald Bulla was a German; he was born in 1855 in the Prussian town of Leobschütz (now Głubczyce in modern Poland). It’s unknown how he ended up in Russia, but, at 20 years old, he opened his photo studio on Nevsky Prospect in St. Petersburg. Initially, it was located in the Passage building that also ended up being depicted in Bulla’s photos.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

Then, the photographer bought a larger photo studio, also on Nevsky Prospect, not far from Gostiny Dvor. That’s why Bulla’s collection has a giant amount of photos of Nevsky Prospect.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

Some of these photos captured the features of these times – for example, this omnibus on Nevsky Prospect (pay attention to the white sign – it says: “K. K. Bulla’s Photography.”).

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

Many people visited his studio for studio shoots and in these old photographs we can see the brand signature: “K. Bulla. St. Petersburg.”

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

But, Bulla didn’t just do studio photo shoots, especially because he had received a permit from the authorities to take photos wherever he pleased – “on the streets, in apartments and in the immediate surroundings of St. Petersburg.”

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

In the advertising booklet for his services, he stated that he was always ready to travel wherever needed, that he was ready to photograph at any time, even in the evenings; he did portraits of the deceased, group photos, interior photos, photos of architecture, workers, railways, city views… in short, anything and everything.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

Bulla became a real photographic witness of an entire era and, thanks to him, we today can see Tsarist Russia at its sunset and witness realities that were lost forever.

In particular, Bulla left many photos of St. Petersburg – be it street vendors…

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

…or garbage men…

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

…or a canteen for the poor…

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

…or, in contrast, a bar in the expensive restaurant Medved’ (Bear)…

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

…or a book store of the most famous publisher – Aleksei Suvorin…

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

…or a holiday festivity on Maslenitsa – katalnaya gorka (Russian Mountain), thanks to which such amusement rides in Europe are still called ‘Russian mountains’.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

A unique photo of a horse-drawn tram on the Nikolaevsky Bridge (during Soviet times it was seriously redone and now is called the Annunciation Bridge).

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

Bulla also captured the many floods of St. Petersburg.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

Below, the St. Petersburg inhabitants watch the solar eclipse of April 4, 1912.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

He went to Lake Ladoga not far from St. Petersburg and documented the everyday life of the Konevsky Monastery.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

He took amazing portraits of the Schema monks.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

Vivid features of the time

You can also see interesting features of the time depicted in Bulla’s photos. For example, this military hospital car.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

The testing of a gasoline engine (with the backdrop of the Bronze Horseman, a monument to Peter the Great).

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

What do you think about this bunk arrangement in a train coach?

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

Bulla also captured the takeoff of a new plane, the Farman IV (1910).

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

Portraits of famous people

Leo Tolstoy’s contemporary, Bulla couldn’t leave his collection without a photo of one of the most famous turn-of-the-century authors.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

The photographer visited Tolstoy’s estate at Yasnaya Polyana and took photos of the manor and the writer’s family.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

Bulla also often visited painter Ilya Repin’s estate, the Penates, where he took a photo of his famous guests – for example, the photo below shows art critic Vladimir Stasov, writer Maxim Gorky and Repin himself.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

Here, Bulla took a photo of how Maxim Gorky and his mistress, actress Maria Andreeva, pose for Repin.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

At Repin’s estate, Bulla received the news of the passing of the great Tolstoy and he took a historical photo of how Repin reads the message about Tolstoy’s death in the presence of writer Korney Chukovsky (a portrait of Tolstoy by Repin hangs in the background).

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

Bulla also captured a photo of a St. Petersburg priest, Russia-wide known pastor John of Kronstadt, canonized by the Russian Orthodox Church in 1909.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

He took a portrait of the “great and terrible” Grigory Rasputin, the friend of the imperial family, as well. In this photo, he is with officers from the imperial palace administration.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

The photographer of His Majesty

From the 1890s, Karl Bulla’s photographs were published in magazines – he became famous across the entire country. He was now invited to photograph the highest officials and he also took rare photos of the emperor himself. Here, he visits Kostroma for the 300-year anniversary of the Romanov House celebration.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

Below, by old Russian hospitality tradition, he is greeted with bread and salt.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

Here’s Nicholas II talking to peasants.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

Here is him celebrating the 200th anniversary of St. Petersburg in 1903.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

Here’s him rushing (with his mother) for the launch of their new yacht, Alexandra.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

Here’s the empress with children watching a parade from the porch of the Catherine Palace in Tsarskoye Selo.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

A witness of revolution

In 1916, Karl Bulla retired and handed his work in the studio to his sons Alexander and Viktor who, at that point, also had become famous photographers (and even pioneers of cinematography). They went on to photo-chronicle the 1917 Revolution.

Bulla senior also took several photos of the revolutionary events. (As soldiers in the halls of the Winter Palace)

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

How the revolutionaries requisitioned Nicholas II’s snow sled car.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

He also took a photo of Alexander Kerensky, the head of the Provisional Government, in his office at the Winter Palace.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

In 1917, Karl Bulla left for Saaremaa Island (back then, a part of the Russian Empire, the territory of modern Estonia) that was left untouched by the revolutionary upheaval – he lived a quiet life there and died in 1929. In this photo, Bulla is with his family – he stands in the middle, his son Alexander to his left, his son Viktor with his wife on his right.

Karl Bulla Karl Bulla

During Soviet times, both his sons were repressed and many photos were destroyed by Soviet authorities. But, the studio became state property and continued its work even during the siege of Leningrad during World War II. Bulla’s photo studio continues to work as a private photo studio even today, in the same building on Nevsky Prospect. Today, there’s also Karl Bulla’s Historical Photo Foundation and a museum.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.