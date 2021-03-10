Look at these famous Russians brought back to life by modern technology

If your social network feed has century-old photos, where subjects move, turn their heads, look around, blink and occasionally smile, then you may be familiar with Deep Nostalgia™ from the My Heritage website.
The new technology allows you to animate faces on century-old photographs, so that users can see their ancestors as if they were “alive”.
The feature uses deep learning technology that selects a suitable driver to animate faces on old photographs, in a particular sequence best suited for every individual case.
The company says this brings old photos to life, but admits results may sometimes be uncanny, as each is individually generated.
Nonetheless, the animation sequences used to bring old photos alive often look smooth and natural, as the blueprints are based on real human gestures performed by real human actors.
So, naturally, we ran some famous Russian historical figures through the system and got fascinating results. Enjoy!
Kunsthalle Hamburg; MyHeritage
Public Domain; MyHeritage
Public Domain; MyHeritage
Tsentral'nyy Gosudarstvennyy Arkhiv Kinofotofonodokumentov; MyHeritage
Fyodor Kislov/МАММ/MDF/MyHeritage
Getty Images; MyHeritage
Mieremet, Rob/Anefo (CC BY-SA 3.0 NL); MyHeritage
МАММ/MDF; MyHeritage
Leo Tolstoy State Museum; MyHeritage
Public Domain; MyHeritage
Getty Images; MyHeritage
Dutch National Archives (CC BY-SA 3.0); MyHeritage
Frantz Opitz/МАММ/MDF; MyHeritage
Tretyakov Gallery; MyHeritage
Public Domain; MyHeritage
Public Domain; MyHeritage
Petr Otsup/МАММ/MDF; MyHeritage
Public Domain; MyHeritage
Getty Images; MyHeritage
Public Domain; MyHeritage
Public Domain; MyHeritage
Sakharov Center; MyHeritage
Public Domain; MyHeritage
Public Domain; MyHeritage
Public Domain; MyHeritage
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox