Look at these famous Russians brought back to life by modern technology

My Heritage’s Deep Nostalgia™ feature lets you animate old family photos. We ran some iconic historical figures through the company’s engine. Below are the results!

If your social network feed has century-old photos, where subjects move, turn their heads, look around, blink and occasionally smile, then you may be familiar with Deep Nostalgia™ from the My Heritage website.

The new technology allows you to animate faces on century-old photographs, so that users can see their ancestors as if they were “alive”.

The feature uses deep learning technology that selects a suitable driver to animate faces on old photographs, in a particular sequence best suited for every individual case.

The company says this brings old photos to life, but admits results may sometimes be uncanny, as each is individually generated.

Nonetheless, the animation sequences used to bring old photos alive often look smooth and natural, as the blueprints are based on real human gestures performed by real human actors.

So, naturally, we ran some famous Russian historical figures through the system and got fascinating results. Enjoy!

Statesmen

Peter the Great, the first Russian Emperor and reformer

Kunsthalle Hamburg; MyHeritage

Vladimir Lenin, the leader of the Russian Revolution

Public Domain; MyHeritage

Nicholas II, Russia's last Emperor

Public Domain; MyHeritage

Grigori Rasputin, mystic and self-proclaimed holy man

Tsentral'nyy Gosudarstvennyy Arkhiv Kinofotofonodokumentov; MyHeritage

Joseph Stalin, dictator of the USSR

Fyodor Kislov/МАММ/MDF/MyHeritage

Leon Trotsky, Russian revolutionary

Getty Images; MyHeritage

Andrei Gromyko, diplomat

Mieremet, Rob/Anefo (CC BY-SA 3.0 NL); MyHeritage

Creative people

Boris Pasternak, writer

МАММ/MDF; MyHeritage

Leo Tolstoy, writer

Leo Tolstoy State Museum; MyHeritage

Alexander Solzhenitsyn, writer

Public Domain; MyHeritage

Vladimir Nabokov, writer

Getty Images; MyHeritage

Joseph Brodsky, poet

Dutch National Archives (CC BY-SA 3.0); MyHeritage

Anton Chekhov, writer

Frantz Opitz/МАММ/MDF; MyHeritage

Fyodor Dostoyevsky, writer

Tretyakov Gallery; MyHeritage

Mikhail Bulgakov, writer

Public Domain; MyHeritage

Sergei Yesenin, poet

Public Domain; MyHeritage

Vladimir Mayakovsky, poet

Petr Otsup/МАММ/MDF; MyHeritage

Feodor Chaliapin, opera singer

Public Domain; MyHeritage

Pyotr Tchaikovsky, composer

Getty Images; MyHeritage

Technology pioneers

Igor Sikorsky, aviation pioneer

Public Domain; MyHeritage

Yuri Gagarin, cosmonaut, the first man in space

Public Domain; MyHeritage

Andrei Sakharov, Nuclear physicist and activist

Sakharov Center; MyHeritage

Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky, color photography pioneer

Public Domain; MyHeritage

Sergei Korolev, spacecraft designer

Public Domain; MyHeritage

Sergei Eisenstein, motion picture pioneer

Public Domain; MyHeritage

Click here for the list of 10 of the MOST successful and famous people in Russian history.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.