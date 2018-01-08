A land of endless wonders and achievements: Why is Russia so awesome?

Taiga, vodka, hockey, banya, tigers, and the people themselves… Everything we love about Russia makes it the most wonderful country on Earth.

Lake Baikal

Getty Images Getty Images

Russia is vast, and so are its treasures. Lake Baikal, for example, is the largest freshwater lake in the world.

Diamonds

Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik

Oil is a major export, but Russia is also the global leader in diamond production. In 2016, the country produced 30 percent of all diamonds in the world.

Valley of Geysers

Alexey Kudenko/Sputnik Alexey Kudenko/Sputnik

Russia is also home to this unearthly landscape in the Valley of Geysers (Kamchatka).

Taiga

Serguei Fomine/Global Look Press Serguei Fomine/Global Look Press

The taiga is the world's second largest biome after the ocean, and it is also one of Russia’s main natural treasures.

Vasyugan Swamps

Serguei Fomine/Global Look Press Serguei Fomine/Global Look Press

The forest is vast, but the Vasyugan Swamp in southwestern Siberia rivals it in scale.

Pole of Cold

Getty Images Getty Images

Everyone knows Russia is cold, and the Northern Hemisphere’s pole of cold, a place that registered the lowest temperature of −71.2 °C (−96.2 °F), can be found in Russia’s Sakha Republic.

Sunny beaches

DPA/Global Look Press DPA/Global Look Press

The extreme cold, however, doesn’t prevent Russians from sunbathing in the southern region of the country, and chilling out on Black Sea beaches all year round.

Ice hockey

Imago/Global Look Press Imago/Global Look Press

Ice hockey is another national treasure. While the sport was not invented by Russians, the glorious Soviet national ice hockey team and its bitter rivalry with the Canadian founders of the sport is a sacred story for every Russian fan.

Moscow Kremlin

Legion Media Legion Media

There are more than 20 medieval kremlins in cities throughout the country, but it all starts with the Moscow Kremlin.

Russian women

Getty Images Getty Images

As beautiful as they are mystifying, Russian women are another reason why we love the country.

Russian men

Getty Images Getty Images

And Russian men try hard to match this high bar, and be worthy partners.

White Nights

Global Look Press Global Look Press

St . Petersburg’s unforgettable White Nights also make Russia awesome.

Swallow’s nest

Anton Gyngazov/Global Look Press Anton Gyngazov/Global Look Press

In addition to kremlins, Russia has many castles. Crimea’s Swallow’s Nest is one of them.

Vodka

Legion Media Legion Media

Who doesn’t know vodka these days? It’s a solid Russian brand.

Space exploration

Global Look Press Global Look Press

There’s only one place where Russians feel more at home than in Russia, and it’s in outer space. It all started in 1961, and from this moment Russia has been one of the leaders in space exploration. The first woman in space was also Russian, by the way.

Banya

Sergei Savostyanov/TASS Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Russian banya purifies the body and soul, and is yet another reason to admire the country.

Kungur Ice Cave

Vladimir Chuprikov Vladimir Chuprikov

Take a look at the magnificent Kungur Ice Cave in the Perm Region (1,200 km east of Moscow). It will certainly cool you down a little.

Manpupuner rock formations

Serguei Fomine/Global Look Press Serguei Fomine/Global Look Press

These irregular and gigantic stone pillars can easily hypnotize visitors to the Komi Republic (1,700 km northeast of Moscow). They are called the Manpupuner rock formations.

Vovnushki towers

Mikhail Japaridze/TASS Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

Just look at these medieval defense towers, called Vovnushki, in the mountains of Ingushetia.

Zolotoy Bridge

Vitaliy Ankov/Sputnik Vitaliy Ankov/Sputnik

Russians also like to connect… phones to Wi-Fi, and land to land. Zolotoy Bridge in Vladivostok (9,000 km east of Moscow) reminds visitors of the famous Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

State Hermitage Museum

Reuters Reuters

Russian museums and palaces require a separate journey. The Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg is so big that a week will not be enough to see all of its treasures.

Amber room

Getty Images Getty Images

The legendary Amber Room was considered one of the greatest artistic wonders in the 18th century.

Kluchevskaya Sopka

Global Look Press Global Look Press

Have you heard about Kluchevskaya Sopka, Mt. Fuji’s sister located on the Kamchatka Peninsula (6,500 km east of Moscow)?

Qolşärif Mosque

Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press

There are plenty of mosques in Russia, and the famous Qolşärif Mosque in Kazan is, arguably, the finest example.

Whale Alley

Global Look Press Global Look Press

Some ancient monuments in Russia are mysterious. Man-made Whale Alley might give you the creeps.

Caviar, Rassol’nik , Olivier salad

Getty Images Getty Images

Russian cuisine deserves a special nod. Where else can you find tons of caviar, black and red, rassol’nik , or the legendary Olivier salad that ends up on the plate of every Russian during New Year festivities.

Amur tiger

Legion Media Legion Media

Russia is home to many animal species, some of which are unfortunately close to extinction. There are now only about 500 Amur tigers left in the wilds of Russia’s Far East, but efforts are being made to protect them and increase their number.

Siberian musk deer

Igor Onuchin/Sputnik Igor Onuchin/Sputnik

If the Amur tiger looks familiar, Siberian musk deer are something alien straight from a Steven Spielberg film.

Königsberg Cathedral

Ruslan Shamukov/TASS Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

The Königsberg Cathedral in Kaliningrad is a not-so-typical structure for Russia.

Ivolginsky Datsan

Vasiliy Tatarinov Vasiliy Tatarinov

There is even a Buddhist monastery in Russia!

AK-47

Legion Media Legion Media

From guerrillas to the most powerful militaries, every soldier knows the invention by the brilliant Russian engineer, Mikhail Kalashnikov. The AK-47 remains the most popular small arms weapon in the world, and it is one of the most controversial masterpieces from Russia.

