A land of endless wonders and achievements: Why is Russia so awesome?

Oil is a major export, but Russia is also the global leader in diamond production. In 2016, the country produced 30 percent of all diamonds in the world.
Russia is also home to this unearthly landscape in the Valley of Geysers (Kamchatka).
The taiga is the world's
The forest is vast, but the Vasyugan Swamp in southwestern Siberia rivals it in scale.
Everyone knows Russia is cold, and the Northern Hemisphere’s pole of cold, a place that registered the lowest temperature of −71.2 °C (−96.2 °F), can be found in Russia’s Sakha Republic.
There
As beautiful as they are mystifying, Russian women are another reason why we love the country.
In addition to kremlins, Russia has many castles. Crimea’s Swallow’s Nest is one of them.
Who doesn’t know vodka these days? It’s a solid Russian brand.
There’s only one place where Russians feel more at home than in Russia, and it’s in outer space. It all started in 1961, and from this moment Russia has been one of the leaders in space exploration. The first woman in space was also Russian, by the way.
Russian banya purifies the body and
Take a look at the magnificent Kungur Ice Cave in the Perm Region (1,200 km east of Moscow). It will certainly cool you down a little.
Russians also like to connect… phones to Wi-Fi, and land to land. Zolotoy Bridge in Vladivostok (9,000 km east of Moscow) reminds visitors of the famous Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
Russian museums and palaces require a separate journey. The Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg is so big that a week will not be enough to see all of its treasures.
The legendary Amber Room was considered one of the greatest artistic wonders
Have you heard about Kluchevskaya Sopka, Mt. Fuji’s sister located on the Kamchatka Peninsula (6,500 km east of Moscow)?
There
Some ancient monuments in Russia are mysterious. Man-made Whale Alley might give you the creeps.
Russian cuisine deserves a special nod. Where else can you find tons of caviar, black and red,
Russia is home to many animal species, some of which are unfortunately close to extinction. There are now only about 500 Amur tigers left in the wilds of Russia’s
The Königsberg Cathedral in Kaliningrad is a not-so-typical structure for Russia.
There is even a Buddhist monastery in Russia!
From guerrillas to the most powerful militaries, every soldier knows the invention by the brilliant Russian engineer, Mikhail Kalashnikov. The AK-47 remains the most popular small arms weapon in the world, and it is one of the most controversial masterpieces from Russia.
Wow! Everything is so beautiful, but what is the main thing that gives Russia its charm? No doubt, it's the Russian people.
