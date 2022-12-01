25 dates from Russian history you should know

"Summoning the Varangians," by Viktor Vasnetsov, 1909.Public domain
Rurik and his brothers are summoned to the Russian land by the people of Novgorod. The official history of Russia begins this year.
Prince Vladimir of Kiev baptizes the Kievan people into Orthodox Eastern Christianity.
Moscow is mentioned in the chronicles for the first time.
The Mongol-Tatar invasion of Russia begins.
Adolphe Yvon: The Battle of Kulikovo (1849).The Kremlin Palace
Dmitry Donskoy, prince of Moscow, defeats the Mongol-Tatars for the first time in the Battle of Kulikovo.
After the Great Stand on the Ugra River, Russians stop paying regular tributes to the Mongol-Tatars.
Ivan IV Vasilyevich, also known as Ivan the Terrible, becomes the first tsar of Moscow.
After the death of Fyodor Ioannovich, Ivan the Terrible’s son, the Rurikid dynasty comes to an end. The ‘Time of Troubles’ starts in Russia.
Mikhail Romanov as a boy on his way to be anointed as the Tsar.Public domain
Mikhail Fyodorovich Romanov is chosen as the new tsar, the Romanov dynasty begins its reign.
The Council Code (Sobornoye Ulozhenie), a new code of Russian laws, introduces laws on serfdom in Russia.
Peter the Great is born.
Saint Petersburg is founded by Peter the Great.
After victory in the Northern War against Sweden, Russia becomes an Empire.
"Napoleon on Poklonnaya Hill," by Vasiliy Vereschagin.State Historical Museum
The Great Patriotic War of 1812 between Russia and Napoleon’s France.
The Decemberists revolt happens in Saint Petersburg. After suppressing it, Nicholas I becomes the Emperor.
Alexander II abolishes serfdom in Russia.
The revolutionary army are having a parade at the Red Square in Moscow, 1917Public domain
After Nicholas II, the last tsar, abdicates the throne, the Bolshevik revolution begins in Russia.
The Romanov family is murdered by the Bolsheviks in Yekaterinburg.
The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) is formed.
Kliment Voroshilov (R) and Felix Dzerzhinsky (L) at Vladimir Lenin's coffin.Sputnik
Vladimir Lenin dies.
USSR’s victory in the Great Patriotic War against the Nazi Germany.
USSR. April 12, 1961. Pilot-cosmonaut of the USSR Yuri Gagarin (R) after the successful landing of the spacecraft VostokTASS
Yuri Gagarin becomes the first man in space.
The Chernobyl nuclear plant explosion happens, one of the worst man-made disasters in history.
The USSR collapses and the Russian Federation is formed.
Boris Yeltsin resigns, 1999.kremlin.ru
Boris Yeltsin, the first Russian president, resigns. Vladimir Putin becomes the Acting President, to be elected as the President of Russia in 2000.
