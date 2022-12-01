25 dates from Russian history you should know

A quick rundown of some of the key milestones of Russia’s past.

862

"Summoning the Varangians," by Viktor Vasnetsov, 1909. Public domain Public domain

Rurik and his brothers are summoned to the Russian land by the people of Novgorod. The official history of Russia begins this year.

988

Prince Vladimir of Kiev baptizes the Kievan people into Orthodox Eastern Christianity.

1147

Moscow is mentioned in the chronicles for the first time.

1237

The Mongol-Tatar invasion of Russia begins.

1380

Adolphe Yvon: The Battle of Kulikovo (1849). The Kremlin Palace The Kremlin Palace

Dmitry Donskoy, prince of Moscow, defeats the Mongol-Tatars for the first time in the Battle of Kulikovo.

1480

After the Great Stand on the Ugra River, Russians stop paying regular tributes to the Mongol-Tatars.

1547

Ivan IV Vasilyevich, also known as Ivan the Terrible, becomes the first tsar of Moscow.

1598

After the death of Fyodor Ioannovich, Ivan the Terrible’s son, the Rurikid dynasty comes to an end. The ‘Time of Troubles’ starts in Russia.

1613

Mikhail Romanov as a boy on his way to be anointed as the Tsar. Public domain Public domain

Mikhail Fyodorovich Romanov is chosen as the new tsar, the Romanov dynasty begins its reign.

1649

The Council Code (Sobornoye Ulozhenie), a new code of Russian laws, introduces laws on serfdom in Russia.

1672

Peter the Great is born.

1703

Saint Petersburg is founded by Peter the Great.

1721

After victory in the Northern War against Sweden, Russia becomes an Empire.

1812

"Napoleon on Poklonnaya Hill," by Vasiliy Vereschagin. State Historical Museum State Historical Museum

The Great Patriotic War of 1812 between Russia and Napoleon’s France.

1825

The Decemberists revolt happens in Saint Petersburg. After suppressing it, Nicholas I becomes the Emperor.

1861

Alexander II abolishes serfdom in Russia.

1917

The revolutionary army are having a parade at the Red Square in Moscow, 1917 Public domain Public domain

After Nicholas II, the last tsar, abdicates the throne, the Bolshevik revolution begins in Russia.

1918

The Romanov family is murdered by the Bolsheviks in Yekaterinburg.

1922

The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) is formed.

1924

Kliment Voroshilov (R) and Felix Dzerzhinsky (L) at Vladimir Lenin's coffin. Sputnik Sputnik

Vladimir Lenin dies.

1945

USSR’s victory in the Great Patriotic War against the Nazi Germany.

1961

USSR. April 12, 1961. Pilot-cosmonaut of the USSR Yuri Gagarin (R) after the successful landing of the spacecraft Vostok TASS TASS

Yuri Gagarin becomes the first man in space.

1986

The Chernobyl nuclear plant explosion happens, one of the worst man-made disasters in history.

1991

The USSR collapses and the Russian Federation is formed.

1999

Boris Yeltsin resigns, 1999. kremlin.ru kremlin.ru

Boris Yeltsin, the first Russian president, resigns. Vladimir Putin becomes the Acting President, to be elected as the President of Russia in 2000.

